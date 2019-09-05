SC to hear petition on Justice Kureshi’s elevation next week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it will deal next week with a petition seeking direction to the Centre to notify the elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

When the matter came up for hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there was a need to wait in the matter as the meeting of the apex court Collegium on the issue was scheduled for today.

"The CJI has convened the meeting of the Collegium today. Wait, we will have it next week," said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer. The apex court had on August 28 said it had received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the Collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Kureshi. The petition, filed by the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA), has claimed that Justice Kureshi's name has not been notified by the Centre even after the collegium recommended his name on May 10.

On August 16, the Centre had told the apex court that it would take a call within a week on the Collegium's May 10 recommendation on the elevation of the judge.

On August 2, the top court had asked the Centre to take a decision in the matter by August 14 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the bench that the collegium's proposal was under consideration.

The plea has claimed the Centre did not clear the file for appointment of Justice Kureshi and on June 7 came out with a notification appointing Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Appointment of Justice Kureshi as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court was recommended by the collegium on May 10 this year.

Collegium's advice to elevate four judges to SC reaches PMO

New Delhi: The Law Ministry is learnt to have forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium to elevate four high court chief justices as judges of the top court, sources in the government said on Thursday.

The ministry has also forwarded a note stating "factual position" on the four candidates, which includes views of "consultee judges". Some of the consultee judges are learnt to have questioned the proposed elevation of some of the candidates who are lower in the order in the all-India seniority list. Consultee judges are those who have earlier served in courts where the candidate judges are currently posted. The views of consultee judges are not binding on the collegium, but when the government takes a view, it keeps in mind the issue.