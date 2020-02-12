SC to hear petition challenging Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by the sister of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

A three-judge Bench of Justice NV Ramana will hear the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot, Omar's sister and wife of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who said the order of detention is manifestly illegal and there is no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

She also said that exercise of powers by authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was "clearly mala fide" to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is "silenced".