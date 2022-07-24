SC to hear petition challenging 'law linking Aadhaar and Voter IDs' on Monday

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition on the controversial law linking Aadhaar and Voter Identity Card. The petition was moved by Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala citing "invasion of privacy."

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna will hear the petition on Monday, which challenges the Centre's notification linking Aadhaar with voter ID.

In the petition, Surjewala has called the law unconstitutional and a violation of the right to privacy and right to equality.

According to media reports, Surjewala has contended that the linking of the cards "infringes upon the Fundamental Right of Privacy of citizens and therefore is unconstitutional and ultra vires the Constitution of India."

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, authorising the linking of Aadhaar with Voter IDs, was passed by the Lok Sabha through a voice vote in December 2021.

(with sources inputs)

This is developing story.