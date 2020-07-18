SC to hear on July 23 pleas against PM Modi’s pet Central Vista project

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on July 23 the petitions filed against the Modi government's ambitious Central Visa redevelopment project around the Parliament House on various grounds, including environment degradation, putting the matter in a fast gear.

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, which is seized of the matter, has already received a consolidated response of the Centre it had sought giving 10 days to react to a bunch of the petitions. It has also taken on record three more writ petitions, directing the parties to hand over advance copies of their petitions to the Centre's counsel and directed the Centre to respond to them as well.

The project, which is to be developed in three km area between the Rashtrapati Bhawan and the India Gate and includes the PM's House and the Vice-President's House next to the Parliament House, has come under criticism by the opposition parties as well as many others on spending money on a project that could wait in view of the Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

Appearing for one of the petitioners on Friday, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde urged the Court to issue notice on its plea. Justice Khanwilkar, however, said: "There is no time for formality now and the issue now is about substantive justice."

Senior advocate Shyam Divan urged the Court not to brook any further delay since it would come in the way of the statutory appeal that his client wants to file before the National Green Tribunal. He said the deadline for the appeal before the Tribunal expired on Friday but he has the cushion of time that comes in the category of the "condonable delay."

The Court, however, assured him that filing of the statutory appeal before the Green Tribunal would not suffer because of the limitation as "we will pass the order allowing the statutory appeal."

Plea to disqualify 2 Goa mins: Hearing tomorrow

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has listed for admission a petition, seeking disqualification and expulsion of Goa's Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar (62) and PWD Minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar (46) from the Assembly for defection from the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in 2019, attracting the anti-defection law.

The petition has been filed against Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar and the two ministers by lone MGP MLA Ramakrishna Sudin Madhav Dhavalikar (63), whose younger brother Deepak Dhvalikar (62) is the party president. Sudin has come to the Apex Court against the Speaker sitting over his representation since May 2019 to disqualify and expel Ajgaonkar and Pauskar from the House under the anti-defection law.

Sudin's writ petition is listed on Monday before a 3-judge Bench of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V ramasubramanian as case No 12.

Parliament's Central Hall poses evacuation challenges: CPWD to SC

New Delhi: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has informed the Supreme Court that the Central Hall of Parliament poses a challenge for rescue and evacuation operations in certain conditions during an emergency.

The CPWD pointed out that the hall has a seating capacity for only 440 persons and during joint sessions a large numbers of seats have to be arranged in the aisles. "This arrangement undermines the dignity of the institution and poses challenges for evacuation during emergent conditions, as movements are highly restricted," said the CPWD in a counter-affidavit.

in the apex court in reply to a petition against the Central Vista Project.

The CPWD said that the new Parliament building will be constructed with enhanced structural life, which will last for centuries, and will become a symbol of national pride as well as inspire citizens to participate in the democratic traditions of India.

Citing the expansion of the Lok Sabha in future, the CPWD said it is likely to increase substantially after 2026, as the freeze on the total number of seats is only till that year.

"The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are packed to capacity and have no space for addition of seats if Parliament is expanded. The seating arrangements are cramped and cumbersome, there are no desks beyond the second row, and movement is extremely constrained," the department said.

It also pointed out that there are six plots in the Central Vista, where temporary barracks or stables during the Second World War were built. "These structures occupy an area of over 90 acres near the North Block, South Block, Jamnagar House, and Jodhpur House. This precious land on the Vista is highly underutilised," the CPWD contended.

Detailing the Common Central Secretariat, the CPWD said: "The development of Common Secretariat will lead to major increase in office spaces which will offset the huge gap in present and future demand and existing availability. It will create modern workspaces with latest technology... the infrastructure will be built on par with global standards."

An underground shuttle of approximately 3 km length is also proposed to be constructed to connect and integrate all the buildings of the Common Central Secretariat. "Overall, the redevelopment will trigger efficiency and synergy in government functioning... the project will also be integrated with the Delhi Metro Transit System," said the affidavit.

The CPWD emphasised that the new Parliament building will use indigenous technology, and showcase Indian knowledge and expertise to the world. "This proposal will address not only the space requirement but also facilitate maintenance of the existing iconic building as a symbol of vibrant democracy," the CPWD added.

Ask Gujarat govt to ramp up Covid testing: AMA to HC

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) has moved the Gujarat High Court seeking a direction to the state government to increase the testing for coronavirus in a big way.

Labs that can conduct coronavirus tests should be set up in every district, it demanded.

The AMA has filed a civil application to be heard with a public interest litigation (PIL) about the handling of the coronavirus situation in the state, taken up by the court on its own.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing next week.

The AMA application said the present rate of around 6,000 tests per day is not enough considering the population of Gujarat and the spread of the virus.

Per day tests in Gujarat should be at least five times that of Delhi (which is conducting 23,000 tests per day) as per a directive of the Union Government, it said.

The Union government has asked the states to utilise all the existing COVID-19 testing labs to ramp up testing, and "inconsistency in implementing the national strategy of testing, tracing and isolation will inevitably lead to uncontrolled increase in cases and deaths," the association said.

Nineteen out of Gujarat's 33 districts do not have laboratories that can conduct RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, it said.

There should be enough COVID-19 testing facilities in every district so that people need not travel far, the AMA said.

Citing the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the AMA said that 22 government and 16 private laboratories have got approval for coronavirus testing.

But three government and two private laboratories have not started conducting coronavirus tests despite getting ICMR's nod because the Gujarat government has not given them green signal yet, it said.

As of Friday evening, Gujarat had recorded 46,516 coronavirus cases and 2,108 deaths.