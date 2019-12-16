SC to hear Jamia-Aligarh protests matter on December 17

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hold a hearing on the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, held in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said the Supreme Court would not be bullied, and cannot be held to ransom while public properties are destroyed. He said that the court is not saying students are responsible or police are innocent.