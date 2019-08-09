SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute without a break

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear that it will continue to hear the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute without break on all five days a week the court meets.

It reverted at the fag end of the hearing to objections raised by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim parties including M Siddiq and All India Sunni Waqf Board, that it will not be possible for him to take part in the proceedings every day since it is inhuman and a torture.

Dhavan had drawn attention to the apex court’s procedure to reserve Mondays and Fridays for fresh and miscellaneous cases. He intervened as the counsel for deity ‘Ram Lalla Virajmaan’ started advancing him submissions, Dhavan interjected the proceedings.

“We will continue day-to-day hearing as ordered earlier,” said a 5-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. He, however, assured granting mid-week breaks to the senior lawyer if he need them for preparing the case. "If you need a break, we can give you when you argue or submit your contentions before us in the case,” he said.

Right at the start of the day's hearing for the fourth day, Dhavan told the court: "We will not be able to assist the court. Hearing cannot be rushed through. It is simply not possible. I will be forced to leave this case. I am being put to torture because of this case." Gogoi ordered continuation of arguments by the Hindu parties, assuring the senior lawyer to inform him on his grievance.

Dhavan's case was that the apex court was hearing first appeals after the Allahabad High Court delivered the verdict and as such the hearing cannot be rushed through. Being the first appeal, documentary evidences have to be studied, may of which are in Urdu and Sanskrit, he argued.

He even went to the extent of claiming that "perhaps, except Justice Chandrachud, other judges might not have read the judgment under dispute."

The Bench, which includes Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Abdul Nazeer, is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court dividing the disputed land equally between three parties declaring them as the joint title holders.