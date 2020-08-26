SC to hear after two weeks plea of Sharjeel Imam for clubbing of multiple FIRs against him

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing by two weeks on the plea of JNU student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam who has sought clubbing of multiple FIRs levelling sedition charges against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah said it will hear the matter after two weeks as the counsel appearing for Imam sought time to file some additional documents in the case. On June 19, the top court had said it cannot pass any interim orders without seeing the replies of all the five states where FIRs were lodged against Imam.

The apex court was earlier informed that the governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have filed their counter affidavits on Imam's plea but no responses have been filed by Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The apex court had on May 26 sought responses from Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur on the plea and had given another opportunity to the Delhi government to file its reply in the matter. On May 1, the top court had sought the Delhi government's reply on the plea. In his plea, Imam has also sought transfer of all criminal cases against him to the national capital and probe by a single agency.