SC to function with full strength after Centre elevates four judges to top court

by Asia News International
Supreme Court Collegium reiterates names of Justices Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna for elevation to apex court


New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved the elevation of four judges to the Supreme Court, taking their total number to the sanctioned full strength of 31.

Among the four judges is Justice B R Gavai of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, who will be the second dalit judge in the apex court after Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan, who had demitted office a few years ago.

The other judges, whose names have been cleared by the government are   justices Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna.

With the government clearing the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, the top court would now function with its full sanctioned strength of 31 judges.

Justice Surya Kant is the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court while Justice Aniruddha Bose is the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. Justice  Bopanna  is currently serving as the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court.



