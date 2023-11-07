SC To Find Out Why Adani Case Not Being Listed

The Supreme Court of India | ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will ask its registrar to check why the Adani Hindenburg case is not being listed for hearing. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said, "The matter was to be listed on 28th August but it has been deferred, deferred, deferred."

Earlier, the top court was scheduled to take up on November 24 a status report submitted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on its probe into the allegations levelled against the Adani Group.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, had heard the case last on Jul 11. The market regulator submitted its report to the top court on August 25.

SEBI said of the 24 points under investigation, it had completed the probe into 22 and was in the process of completing it in the remaining two.

The bench is hearing four petitions that allege market manipulation and other malpractices in the equities market by Adani Group companies. The petitions were filed in the wake of the Hindenburg report that had accused Adani companies of "pulling the largest con in corporate history". Shares of Adani Group companies had crashed after Hindenburg published its report.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)