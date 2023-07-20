 SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Manipur Video; 'If Govt Does Not Act, We Will', Says CJI Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the government to take action against the accused at the earliest.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Justice Chandrachud |

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is "deeply disturbed" by the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked.

Terming it "simply unacceptable", a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

