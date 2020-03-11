SC steps in to judge razing of government buildings in Delhi

An Ahmedabad-based architectural firm has been awarded the contract to change the face of the Central Vista area and DDA issued notifications for change of use of land to facilitate it.

A 3-judge Bench heded by Justice A M Khanwilkar last Friday chose to better take the matter in its hand, holding that "it is just and proper that writ petition itself is heard by this court instead of examining the grievances in which the interim directions were passed and then vacated by the High Court."

A single judge of the High Court had directed the DDA to take its approval before notifying the proposed land use changes in the Central Vista but a division bench of the High Court stayed the order that had come on two petitions filed by Rajeev Suri and Lt Col Anuj Srivastava, challenging the public notice inviting objections against the change of land use of several plots.