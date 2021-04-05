SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in graft case related to land denotification

In a relief to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order which directed a trial court to proceed against Karnataka Chief Minister in a corruption case of allegedly denotifying some land to benefit private parties.
On January 27, the apex court had granted protection from arrest to Yediyurappa and Minister Murugesh Nirani in connection with a case, where they failed to grant 26 acres of land to private investor M Alam Pasha in 2011. The top court had then issued notice to Pasha on two separate petitions filed by Yediyurappa and Nirani. "Issue notice. There shall be stay of arrest in the meantime", the court had said.
Today, senior Advocate K.V. Viswanathan, representing Yediyurappa, urged a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, to issue an interim order in the case, as the trial court may proceed with the matter.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing the Chief Minister's appeal against the high court order rejecting his plea seeking quashing of the criminal case, issued the notice and stayed the proceedings against him.
The high court had directed the special trial court to take cognisance of offences against Yediyurappa and proceed further in the matter on the basis of charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police in 2012.
The private complaint against Yediyurppa alleged that during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 2008-12, he illegally de-notified 20 acres from land acquisition proceedings to give undue favours to private parties.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)