SC Stays Rahul's Conviction: Congress Hails Order, Calls It 'Victory Of Love Against Hate' As Verdict Restores Leader's MP Status

Big relief for Rahul Gandhi as SC stays Congress leader's conviction in Modi surname defamation case | PTI

The Congress on Friday (August 4) reacted promptly and enthusiastically to Supreme Court's order putting a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction for two years in the Modi surname defamation case. The order by SC paved the way back for Rahul to enter the Parliament as MP, as the last week of Monsoon Session of Parliament is pending. The Congress party reacted by sharing a photo of Rahul along with the messages, "Satyamev Jayate" and called the SC order as "Victory Of Love Against Hate".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacts

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it a day of "great happiness." He also said that he will contact the Speaker at this very moment and write a letter today itself to admit Rahul Gandhi back as MP after the SC order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised slogans of victory as Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi' surname remark case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted saying, "Truth Alone Triumphs."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SC stays conviction

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) put a stay on conviction order of Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had upheld a Surat Court's order convicting the Congress leader in a criminal defamation case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and awarded him a two-year jail term, which led to his defamation as a Member of Parliament.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)