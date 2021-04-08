SC says Rohingyas detained in Jammu not to be deported to Myanmar without due process

During the hearing on March 23, advocate Prashant Bhushan had pleaded that sending the Rohingyas to Myanmar when it is under a Military junta will endanger their life, noting that the principle of non-refoulement forbids expulsion of a refugee if there is a clear and certain danger of life in the original country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had opposed the application on behalf of the Union Government and cited a similar application concerning the Rohingyas in Assam which was dismissed in 2018. He submitted that deportation is done in accordance with the procedure established by law, and hence it cannot be held to be violative of right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.





