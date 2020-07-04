SC retains virtual mode on opening on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday opened the filing counters of its registry for physical acceptance of documents and filing, but it will continue in the virtual mode of the hearing through video conference from Monday when it resumes sittings after a short summer vacation from June 22.

There shall be truncated courts hearing only the urgent matters on the first two days, 15 judges sitting in six courts on Monday and 16 on Tuesday, with the only judge not resuming work immediately is Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, whose mother passed away on June 9. The Supreme Court's present strength of the judges is 32, including the Chief Justice of India.

Each Bench will be hearing only 20 cases each as done since the Covid-affected lockdowns in March. The only difference is that the judges will assemble in the court rooms in the Apex Court instead of the earlier drill of giving video hearing from offices at their residences here.

Four Benches of three judges each are slated to assemble on Monday, as per the cause list, and one each of two and one judges. On Tuesday, five benches of three judges and one bench each of two and one judges will sit.

The important case listed on Monday before the Bench of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is on the contagion of Covid-19 virus in prisons and how to protect the inmates from the disease.

The judges sitting with him are Justices Aniruddha Bose an A S Bopanna.