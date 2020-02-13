SC reserves order on Nirbhaya rape convict's plea challenging rejection of mercy petition by President

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved order for tomorrow 2 pm, on the issue of rejection of the death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma's mercy petition by President Kovind.

The Nirbhaya case death-row convict had petitioned to peruse recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea. Sharma's counsel alleged in the court that the Delhi lieutenant governor and its home minister had not signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

However, a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna perused the record and said the LG and the home minister indeed signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy petition.

Sharma, through advocate A P singh, moved the apex court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the president. He claimed the "hurried rejection" was "mala fide" and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

"The social investigation report, medical status report, and nominal role of the petitioner Vinay Sharma has not been taken into consideration by the President while rejecting the mercy petition", Singh argued before the Supreme Court.

"Vinay Sharma was kept in illegal confinement. He was illegally tortured in Tihar jail prison. I am here only to seek justice, where can I go for justice? That is why I am pleading here before this SC for justice," he added.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta however countered Singh's statements.

"He (Vinay Sharma) was not kept in solitary confinement, as argued by advocate AP Singh. There is limited scope of judicial review, as the President of India had rejected the mercy petition after duly considering and applying his mind," Mehta said.