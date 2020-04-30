SC refuses to stay Modi govt's Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Central government's project for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in Delhi.
A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, refused to stay the Central vista project after hearing a petition challenging the decision to notify a change in land use regarding the redevelopment plan.
Notably, opposition parties have also urged the Centre to suspend the Central Vista project in view of the financial burden incurred by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.
The redevelopment project of Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath -- from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The new Parliament House building will come up on a 9.5-acre land near the existing building. Earlier, the plot was meant for development of a district park.
According to a report by PTI, prime minister's residence and office are likely to be shifted near the South Block and vice-president's new house will be in the vicinity of the North Block. The vice president’s current residence is among those buildings identified by the government for demolition in Lutyens' Delhi for the purpose of the project.
(Inputs from Agencies)
