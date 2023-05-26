SC refuses to intervene in new Parliament launch; refuses to entertain TN advocate's PIL |

The Supreme Court on Friday refused hearing PIL that sought direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on 28th May.

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha secretariat for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu, who is the "first citizen of India and the head of the institution". A Supreme Court lawyer based in Tamil Nadu, named Jaya Sukin filed the petition.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.