SC refuses to hear pleas to implement OBC quota in Tamil Nadu's medical colleges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a batch of petitions seeking OBC quota in Tamil Nadu's medical colleges, holding that reservation is not a fundamental right, as already laid down by it in February.

"Right to reservation is not a fundamental right. That's the law today," observed Justice L Nageswara Rao presiding over a 3-judge Bench, pointing out that not giving quota benefits, therefore, cannot be construed as a violation of the fundamental right.

The petitions were filed by the CPI, the DMK and some of its leaders asking for 50 per cent OBC reservation in seats, surrendered by Tamil Nadu in the All India Quota for under graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses in 2020-21. They said that in Tamil Nadu, there is 69 per cent reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs and within this, OBC reservations are about 50 per cent.