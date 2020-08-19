SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to NDRF

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused transfer of money received in PM CARES Fund for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic into the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

A three-judge bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan held that the Centre can formulate a separate fund despite the fact that the NDRF is already in place. The ruling came on a petition filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL). The Bench an held that PM Cares Fund is about voluntarily donations to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, NDRF is a statutorily created fund, which has nothing to do with the PM Cares Fund, the court noted. It added that people are free to make donations in either of the two, and that the government, in its discretion, can also transfer money from PM Cares to NDRF.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave and advocate Prashant Bhushan, who argued the matter for the petitioner, contended that the PM CARES is not subject to an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). It is not under public scrutiny and contributions to it are 100% tax free.