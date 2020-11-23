SC puts Centre and three states, including Maharashtra, on notice on worsening COVID situation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday put the Centre and three states, including Maharashtra, on notice, asking them to file status reports on the Covid situation within two days.

The court said the situation is likely to worsen in December and all states have to be ready to "combat" it. The situation has gone from bad to worse in Delhi, veered out of control in Gujarat and spiked in Maharashtra, the court observed singling out the offenders.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah said, “We are of the view that immediate steps are required to be taken by all States as well as by the Union of India.

"Let status report, as indicated, be filed within two days from today and the matter be listed on November 27, 2020, for consideration and passing of appropriate orders”.

It specifically pulled up the Gujarat government for allowing huge gatherings and functions, including wedding celebrations, saying that the cases are going through the roof.

The top court also sought to know the policy of Gujarat government on allowing social gatherings during the pandemic.

“This is only November. You have to take immediate steps,” the bench told advocate Rahul Chitnis, appearing for Maharashtra.

The court was hearing a matter in which it had taken cognizance of the need for proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies in the hospitals.

The bench noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting on November 15 and steps have been initiated to deal with the situation in the national capital. An expert committee, too, has been constituted.

BLACKLISTED STATES

Rajasthan on Monday topped with the highest number of 1239 new cases. It was followed by Chhattisgarh with 734 cases and Delhi with 471

In terms of fatalities, Delhi topped with 121 in the past 24 hours, as against 111 the previous day.

Maharashtra reported 50 deaths and West Bengal 49.

Gujarat reported 1,487 fresh cases with 17 more succumbing to the infection, including 13 in Ahmedabad; with that, the cumulative toll death toll in the state has mounted to 3,876

With 511 deaths in 24 hours, the nation’s death toll is 1,33,738