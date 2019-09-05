SC orders transfer of student, brother to other law college

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered transfer of the Shahjahanpur law student, who has levelled harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, and her brother to other law colleges affiliated to Bareilly university saying, "for us their future is important".

The top court, which disposed of the suo motu petition, said that it had taken cognizance of the matter when the woman went missing but as she has been traced now, nothing much survives in the issue.

It also rejected the plea of group of lawyers that judges should meet the woman one more time. "We do not want to meet anyone. Just ask her to tell Allahabad High Court or SIT, whatever she wants to say."

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna was told by the Uttar Pradesh government that in compliance with the apex court's earlier order they have made all arrangements for transfer of the woman and her brother from SS Law College to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand (MJPR) University, Bareilly and Shreeji Institute of Legal and Vocational Studies (SILVS), respectively.