SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh on deputation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of Assam NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela, to Madhya Pradesh on deputation.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, however, did not specify the reason, behind transferring Hajela to Madhya Pradesh.

After the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam, several complaints were filed against Hajela alleging discrepancies in the list.

"A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had announced when the final list was published on August 31.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.