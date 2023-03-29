 SC on hate speech: 'The moment politics & religion are separated & politicians stop using religion in politics..'
The top court said hate speeches are being made by fringe elements and people should restrain themselves.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
SC on hate speech: 'The moment politics & religion are separated & politicians stop using religion in politics..' | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took serious exception to hate speeches and said the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics, such speeches will go away.

The top court said hate speeches are being made by fringe elements and people should restrain themselves. A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna referred to speeches of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying people from remote areas and nooks and corners used to gather to hear them.

Solicitor General points out derogatory speech in Kerala

Wondering how many people can courts initiate contempt action against, the bench said why cannot the people of India take a pledge to not vilify other citizens or communities. It said merely registering FIRs won't solve the hate speech problem. “Everyday fringe element are making speeches to vilify others including on TV and public forums,” the bench said while hearing a contempt petition against various state authorities for failing to register FIRs against those making hate speeches.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also pointed out a derogatory speech made in Kerala by a man against a particular community and questioned that petitioner Shaheen Abdullah has selectively pointed out the incidents of hate speeches in the country.

