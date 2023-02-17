SC notice to FSSAI on implementation of directions to curb milk adulteration

File

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to implement its directions issued in 2016 to prevent the menace of the growing sales of adulterated and synthetic milk in different parts of the country.

Responding to a contempt petition, the bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala allowed the petitioners to implead the FSSAI as it is the authority to ultimately implement its directions and allowed further hearing after two weeks.

Adulteration of milk with hazardous substance

The petitioner pointed out that the Bench comprising the then Chief Justice TS Thakur, Justices R Banumati and U U Lalit had issued directions to the Centre and the state governments to take effective measures for combating the adulteration of milk with hazardous substance like urea, detergent, refined oil, caustic soda, etc. which adversely affect the consumers' health.

The contempt petitioner listed directions of the top court in 2016 to prevent milk adulteration, but he found no effective action.

He said since the snap short survey conducted in 2011 revealed adulteration of milk by hazardous substances including chemicals, such snap short surveys to be conducted periodically both in the state as well as the national level by FSSAI.

The petitioner listed 10 measures ordered by the top court in 2016 and wanted the present court to enforce them, including a complaint mechanism to check corruption and other unethical practices of the food authorities and their officers.

