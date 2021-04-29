SC likely to decide price at which COVID-19 vaccines will be administered on Friday

In the last hearing on April 27, the court had posed many queries and sought clarifications from the Centre. Besides supply of Oxygen, beds in hospitals and availability of essential drugs, including Remdesivir and Favipiravir, the Centre was asked to clarify on eight issues concerning vaccination. They are:

-- The basis and rationale for differential pricing of vaccines to be supplied to the Centre and the States;

-- Projected requirement of vaccines in view of opening up of the vaccine programme to persons in the age group of 18-45;



-- Modalities proposed to meet deficit in the availability of vaccines;



-- Steps proposed to enhance the vaccine availability by sourcing stocks from within and outside country;



-- Modalities for administering the vaccine to the older age group (45 and above) who have already received the first dose;



-- How to meet the additional demand of 18-45 population;



-- How supplies are to be allocated between various states if each state is to negotiate with the vaccine producers; and finally



-- Steps taken and proposed for procurement of other vaccines apart from Covishield and Covaxin and the time frame for implementation.