SC judge Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, reported Bar & Bench on Wednesday. One of his staff member has also tested positive, the report said.
Justice DY Chandrachud is currently heading the Bench which is hearing the suo motu case concerning COVID-19 issues. The case got deferred for Thursday after there were technical glitches in video conferencing on Monday. However, the case won't be heard on Thursday now, reported Bar & Bench.
In April, four judges of the Supreme Court had tested positive for COVID-19. In the same month, 44 staff members of the apex court had also tested positive, which had resulted in work from home for the judges.
Record 4,205 fatalities in single day in country, 3.48 lakh new cases:
India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,33,40,938.
The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,93,82,642, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.