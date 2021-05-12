SC judge Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, reported Bar & Bench on Wednesday. One of his staff member has also tested positive, the report said.

Justice DY Chandrachud is currently heading the Bench which is hearing the suo motu case concerning COVID-19 issues. The case got deferred for Thursday after there were technical glitches in video conferencing on Monday. However, the case won't be heard on Thursday now, reported Bar & Bench.

In April, four judges of the Supreme Court had tested positive for COVID-19. In the same month, 44 staff members of the apex court had also tested positive, which had resulted in work from home for the judges.