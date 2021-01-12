SC issues notice to farmer unions on Delhi Police plea seeking to stop proposed tractor rally on Republic Day

For over 45 days now, thousands of farmers have been protesting outside the national capital, seeking the repeal of three contentious farm laws Multiple rounds of talks have failed to achieve the desired results, and the farmers have announced their intention to amp up the protests.

To this end, the agitators had taken out a tractory rally on January 7, with the assurance that this was merely the precursor to a far bigger event that they would hold even as Republic Day celebrations took place in Delhi on the 26th. Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh had said earlier that their proposed parade will be called "Kisan Parade" and it will be be held after the Republic Day parade - from from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital.