SC issues notice to farmer unions on Delhi Police plea seeking to stop proposed tractor rally on Republic Day

For over 45 days now, thousands of farmers have been protesting outside the national capital, seeking the repeal of three contentious farm laws Multiple rounds of talks have failed to achieve the desired results, and the farmers have announced their intention to amp up the protests.
To this end, the agitators had taken out a tractory rally on January 7, with the assurance that this was merely the precursor to a far bigger event that they would hold even as Republic Day celebrations took place in Delhi on the 26th. Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh had said earlier that their proposed parade will be called "Kisan Parade" and it will be be held after the Republic Day parade - from from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital.
But such an event might not materialise. On Tuesday, while hearing a slew of petitions pertaining to the farm laws and the ongoing protests, the SC had put a temporary halt to the implementation of the new laws, forming a committee to help solve the deadlock.
The top court also issued notice on a separate application filed by the Centre through Delhi police seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.
In the application, the Centre has said that it has come to the knowledge of the security agencies that a small group of protesting individuals or organisations have planned to carry out a tractor march on the Republic Day.