 Delhi Ordinance Row: SC Issues Notice To Centre, Directs AAP Govt To Add L-G As Party In Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Ordinance Row: SC Issues Notice To Centre, Directs AAP Govt To Add L-G As Party In Case

Delhi Ordinance Row: SC Issues Notice To Centre, Directs AAP Govt To Add L-G As Party In Case

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's stand on a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance on control of services.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha issued notice to the government and asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, to amend its plea and add the Lieutenant Governor as party in case. "We'll issue notice," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on July 17.

"Unconstitutional exercise," says AAP

In its plea, the AAP government has said it is an "unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat" that attempts to "override" the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution.

Besides quashing the ordinance, the Delhi government has also sought an interim stay on it.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has termed it as a "deception" with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
Delhi Ordinance Row: Aam Aadmi Party Announces Week-Long Protest, Burns Effigies Of Govt's Services...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Supertech Chairman RK Arora Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 24 In Money Laundering Case

Supertech Chairman RK Arora Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 24 In Money Laundering Case

Uttar Pradesh: With Bumper Yield & Low Exports Dussehri Sells Cheaper Than Potatoes

Uttar Pradesh: With Bumper Yield & Low Exports Dussehri Sells Cheaper Than Potatoes

Heavy Rain Kills At Least 34 In North: Highways Blocked, Streets Flooded, Schools & Colleges Closed

Heavy Rain Kills At Least 34 In North: Highways Blocked, Streets Flooded, Schools & Colleges Closed

Bihar Horror: 45-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death, Her Eyes Gouged Out & Private Parts Mutilated

Bihar Horror: 45-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death, Her Eyes Gouged Out & Private Parts Mutilated

Monsoon Mayhem In North India: Himachal Pradesh Worst Hit As PM Takes Stock Of Situation; Kharge...

Monsoon Mayhem In North India: Himachal Pradesh Worst Hit As PM Takes Stock Of Situation; Kharge...