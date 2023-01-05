SC hearing on removal of encroachments today

Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has fixed a hearing on Thursday agai­nst the removal of encroachments over 29 acres of the Railways land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area, giving a one-week notice to vacate.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices SA Nazeer and PS Narasimha posted the matter for hearing after advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter. He submitted that the case — of more than 5,000 houses in Haldwani being demolished — is similar to the matter scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

The Bench agreed to tag the matter. Earlier, some Haldwani residents had moved the top court on the issue. Thousands of residents of Banbhoolpura protested against the removal of encroachments, saying it will render them homeless and jeopardise their future. The move will affect a large number of women, children, and the elderly.