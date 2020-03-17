SC grants permanent commission to serving women officer in Indian Navy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed permanent commission to serving women officers in Indian Navy in all eligible branches and directed the Centre to comply with its order within three months.
The top court said that there can't be any discrimination citing physiological conditions, etc. The order will enable women officers for eligible permanent commission in ATC & Logistics too, apart from Education.
The apex court said that women can sail with same efficiency as male officers and there should be no discrimination. The court observed that performance at work and dedication are the only answer to stereotypes within the Navy.
The bench said injustice cannot be meted out to women officers in Navy and upheld the Delhi High Court judgement.
A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said gender discrimination cannot be permitted with woman officers in Navy after statutory bar was lifted by Centre to allow their entry in the force through policy decision in 1991 and 1998.
In the mirror image of his judgment granting permanent commission to women officers in non-combat posts, Justice Chandrachud said equality has to be hallmark of armed forces and women can't be deprived of permanent commission in Navy.
