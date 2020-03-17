SC grants permanent commission to serving women officer in Indian Navy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed permanent commission to serving women officers in Indian Navy in all eligible branches and directed the Centre to comply with its order within three months.

The top court said that there can't be any discrimination citing physiological conditions, etc. The order will enable women officers for eligible permanent commission in ATC & Logistics too, apart from Education.

The apex court said that women can sail with same efficiency as male officers and there should be no discrimination. The court observed that performance at work and dedication are the only answer to stereotypes within the Navy.