SC grants bail to convict who was sentenced to life in Godhra train burning case

The incident led to the deadly Gujarat riots, in which over 1,200 people were killed | File

The Supreme Court granted bail to a convict in the Godhra train burning case. Given that he had already served 17 years of his life sentence and that his participation in the tragedy case was to pelt stones at the train, the Supreme Court granted bail to Farook, a convict who had been given a life term in that case. The decision was made by the bench, which was presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

For the Gujarat government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the burning alive of 59 people, including women and children, was "the most horrific offence" and that the convicts' appeals should be heard as soon as possible.

Farook was found guilty of pelting stones at the Sabarmati Express coach along with a number of other people.