SC says all states must create employment for migrants; gives 15 more days to transport them home

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown had left many migrants stranded in different parts of the country, often with no source of income, or any way of returning home. Many had resorted to desperate measures including trying to walk home.
There had also been a spate of accidents with many migrants passing away. Even after train services resumed and the government began running special shramik trains, the migrant crisis seems to have continued, with new issues and incidents coming to light. One example would be the heartbreaking video of a baby playing with dead woman's shroud. She had been set down at the railway station by her family after passing away during her journey.
On Friday the Supreme Court began hearing the issue of what has come to be known as the migrant crisis. According to a Twitter thread by Bar and Bench, a three judge bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice SK Kaul and Justice MR Shah began hearing the matter on Friday. The apex court had earlier passed several orders to various states pertaining to the migrants.
On Friday the SC said that states would get 15 more days to transport migrants home from various cities. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the apex court that the "Indian Railways has operated 4228 trains till June 3".
"We propose 15 days time so that states can be permitted to effectuate the completion of transport," the bench said.
On Friday, the Supreme Court also said that all states must create employment for migrants. Reportedly, the three judge bench has reserved orders for June 9.
While people have been eager to return home in recent times, not everyone is contemplating a return. Reports suggest that many are uncertain about going back, even after the corovavirus threat abates.
Towards the end of May Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made headlines after stating that any state government wishing to employ migrant workers from his state will have to seek permission first.