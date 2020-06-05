SC says all states must create employment for migrants; gives 15 more days to transport them home

On Friday the Supreme Court began hearing the issue of what has come to be known as the migrant crisis. According to a Twitter thread by Bar and Bench, a three judge bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice SK Kaul and Justice MR Shah began hearing the matter on Friday. The apex court had earlier passed several orders to various states pertaining to the migrants.

On Friday the SC said that states would get 15 more days to transport migrants home from various cities. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the apex court that the "Indian Railways has operated 4228 trains till June 3".

"We propose 15 days time so that states can be permitted to effectuate the completion of transport," the bench said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court also said that all states must create employment for migrants. Reportedly, the three judge bench has reserved orders for June 9.