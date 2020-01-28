SC fixes 10-day period for hearing issues of discrimination against women at religious places

The observations came when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the case before the bench, saying that in pursuance of the court's earlier direction a meeting of lawyers took place but it could not finalise the common legal questions for consideration of the nine-judge bench.

"We could not finalise common questions for consideration of my lords. The Supreme Court can consider framing the questions," the law officer said.

The bench then asked Mehta to furnish issues dealt by lawyers in the meeting.

The court will consider issues related to entry of Muslim women into mosques, female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community and barring of Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, from the holy fire place at Agiary.