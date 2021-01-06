SC expresses displeasure over glitches in virtual court hearing, AG to write to Registrar General

New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal on Wednesday said he will shall address a letter to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court to review the whole system of virtual court hearings in the apex court.

His remarks came as he was left on mute during a hearing by the bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao despite repeated requests. He was only unmuted only when the relevant matter had come up on the docket, Live Law reported.

"This is very disturbing. They are keeping us in retention. They should at-least give us connection when the previous matter is going on, otherwise we don't know what is happening," he said, adding that the whole system needs to be reviewed.

"I will write a letter to the Registrar General," the AG said.

"We agree with you. The situation is going from bad to worse"," Justice Rao said.