e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons issued to her by special PMLA court in Ghaziabad

SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons issued to her by special PMLA court in Ghaziabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
PMLA case: SC reserves ruling on Journalist Rana Ayyub's plea against summons by Ghaziabad court | Facebook
Follow us on

The Supreme Court dismissesd the plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad in a money laundering case lodged against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons issued to her by special PMLA court...

SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons issued to her by special PMLA court...

Supreme Court begins hearing plea against appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri...

Supreme Court begins hearing plea against appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri...

ON CAMERA: Apna Dal (S) party workers thrash BSF official in UP's Kanpur, police responds after...

ON CAMERA: Apna Dal (S) party workers thrash BSF official in UP's Kanpur, police responds after...

UP Shocker: Drunk man stabs wife, kids to death, applies antiseptic on their wounds; sets himself on...

UP Shocker: Drunk man stabs wife, kids to death, applies antiseptic on their wounds; sets himself on...

BJP, TMC in a race to woo Tripura voters

BJP, TMC in a race to woo Tripura voters