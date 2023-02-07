SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons issued to her by special PMLA court in Ghaziabad

PMLA case: SC reserves ruling on Journalist Rana Ayyub's plea against summons by Ghaziabad court | Facebook

The Supreme Court dismissesd the plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad in a money laundering case lodged against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

