SC dismisses petition seeking FIRs to be made public within 24 hours

Representative Image |

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ruled out publication of the FIRs within 24 hours of their registration on the websites of police and state governments, as per its 2016 decision in case of the Youth Bar Association of India versus Union of India.

Adv Bhushan had sought to press for RTI



Advocate Prashant Bhushan relied on the 2016 decision as the lawyer of Saurav Das to press for the people's Right to Information (RTI).

Chargesheet not public document: SC



A Bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar dismissed the petition lacking merits on the ground that the chargesheet cannot be said to be a public document within the definition of the Evidence Act since they are private documents. If the chargesheets and relevant documents are put on the public domain or on the websites, it will violate the rights of both accused and the victim and even the investigating agency, the Court held.



(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)