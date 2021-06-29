SC directs States, Union Territories to implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme by July 31

The apex court also asked the Central government to develop a portal in consultation with NIC to register unorganised and migrant workers and complete the portal and commence process not later than July 31, 2021.

It also directed the states, union territories to run community kitchens for migrant workers till the pandemic situation continues in respective states.

It asked the Centre to keep allocating food grains to the states, union territories for distribution among migrant workers for free till the pandemic situation exists.

The top court order came on an application by activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar, through advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking directions to ensure that migrant workers are not deprived of ration and food security, and they should also be able to travel back to their homes at nominal cost. The application was filed in the suo motu case initiated by the top court last year to address migrant labourer crisis during the national lockdown.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)