SC directs sessions court to take up for hearing on Sept 22 bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Principal and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue, to take up hearing on September 22 the application of Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to transfer the proceedings in a money laundering case against Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain to another court.

Jain was arrested after the ED attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore, in April, owned by private firms under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018 against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain.

The chargesheet mentioned that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period from February 14 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.