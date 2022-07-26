SC directs Centre to find solution to stop political parties from giving freebies during elections

Supreme Court of India | Representative Image

Supreme Court directs Centre to find a solution to stop political parties from giving freebies during elections. Court posts the matter for further hearing on August 3.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a plea seeking direction to seize the symbol or deregister a party that promises or distributes "irrational freebies" before polls and a separate petition of the Aam Aadmi Party challenging postponement of MCD polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital.

A bench headed by CJI N V Ramana on January 25 had issued notices to the Centre and the poll panel on the PIL of lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking action against political parties for the irrational freebies.

Another bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar would consider the plea of Delhi's ruling AAP challenging the postponement of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital.

The AAP says the unification of three MCDs and the consequential delimitation exercise cannot be a valid ground to defer the civic polls. The announcement of the election schedule for the three Delhi civic bodies was deferred in March this year and later, the Centre brought a Bill for the unification of MCDs.

The process relating to the delimitation of municipal wards is underway in Delhi.