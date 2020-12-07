SC declines to quash FIR against journalist Amish Devgan for insulting Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Two FIRs for the alleged offence have been registered at Ajmer and Kota in Rajasthan and one has been lodged at Bahadurpura in Hyderabad, the plea said, adding that two such FIRs have been lodged at Nanded and Pydhonie in Maharashtra.

Devgan had told the court that he had already issued a clarification through a tweet and moreover, errors cannot be construed as criminal offences.

The journalist said the plea concerned his life and liberty.

“In a well-orchestrated manner - the petitioner has been made a victim of country-wide filing of false and baseless criminal complaint and FIRs on the one hand, and on the other hand, petitioner, his family and his crew has been abused unabashedly on social media and by personal messages by unknown persons. The petitioner has also received several death threats from various anti-social elements,” the plea submitted.

It said that Devgan was holding a discussion on a petition filed before the top court on his show on June 15 on the issue of the Places of Worship Special Provisions Act.