SC declines to postpone Civil Services prelims slated for October 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to order the postponement of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020, scheduled for October 4.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said that the Centre may however explore the possibility of granting an extra chance to appear for aspirants availing of their last chance as they might not be able to sit in the competitive exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it should be done without extending the age limit.

The bench suggested that a formal decision on the last attempt issue should be taken expeditiously.

The Additional Solicitor General, representing the Centre, said he would put this suggestion to the authorities concerned.

The bench said that different states have different SOPs, including denial of permission to persons coming from other states.

The court said that the Union Public Service Commission should ensure separate seating arrangements for candidates suffering from cough and cold during the test.

The bench noted that it was suggested that merging of 2020 prelims and 2021 prelims be done. "We are not impressed by this. Resorting to this will lead to a cascading effect on other exams as stated in the UPSC affidavit."

Many petitions were filed for the deferment of the exams because of Covid-19 pandemic.