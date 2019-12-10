SC commences hearing on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Ramachandran told the bench, also comprising justices S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, about the broad contours of what he would argue in the case.

He said he would argue on the issue that whether by using the "temporary cover" of President's rule, an "irreversible change in a federal relationship between a state of the Union and the Union" could be brought in.

Ramachandran said he would also argue on whether it could have been done without the participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, through their elected representatives, since the erstwhile state was split into two Union territories.

"The second major head will be with particular reference to Jammu and Kashmir that is when Article 370 prescribes within itself the mechanism for alteration in that relationship, whether that mechanism can be disobeyed while making this irreversible change," he said.