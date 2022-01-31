SC asks Punjab police to not arrest SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case till Feb 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Punjab Police to not arrest SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till February 23 in a drugs case so he can undertake electioneering in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justices N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, however, directed Majithia to surrender before a trial court after the Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 20.

It also directed the trial court to hear and expeditiously decide Majithia's regular bail plea after his surrender in the case.

The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24. An appeal has been filed in the apex court.

