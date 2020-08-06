SC asks Maharashtra govt to bring on record chargesheets filed in Palghar lynching incident

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to bring on record the chargesheet and details of the inquiry against police officials in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing several petitions seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and registration of FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

The bench asked Maharashtra government to bring on-record the details of the inquiry against police personnel, the action taken against them in the matter and to bring on-record the chargesheets filed in Palghar incident. The matter was then posted for further hearing after three weeks.

During the hearing, the apex court asked asks Maharashtra government about the development on the enquiry against police officials in the case. "What happened in the enquiry against police officials that was initiated? We grant you further time and inform us what action you have taken. We would like to see the chargesheet also," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for Maharashtra government informed the Supreme Court that two chargesheets have been filed in the matter and a third will soon be filed. "We will bring all Chargesheet before the Supreme Court," the counsel said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the senior law officer of the Central government, said that media reports suggest that the chargesheets are more than 10,000 pages. "Whether there is any policemen involved in the offence or was there dereliction of duty calling for disciplinary action. That has to be considered," Mehta said.

The advocate appearing for one of the petitioners -- Juna Akhara told the court that sadhus were virtually handed over to the mob. "It was a massacre," the advocate said. The public interest litigations (PILs) in the matter are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in Palghar district on April 16 this year.

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers.