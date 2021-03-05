SC asks for law on OTTs, says the regulations suggested have 'no teeth'



It also granted protection from arrest to OTT platform Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, who had sought anticipatory bail in connection with the FIRs registered against her over the controversial Tandav web series.

The court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre, "We have received the rules you (government) have filed. These rules don't have any teeth. There is no provision for prosecution or punishment in case of violation. They are just guidelines."

The Solicitor General sought two weeks’ time to come up with a better draft of the rules for the court's consideration.

The court order said: "One issue that has cropped up is uncontrolled viewing of scenes on Prime Video. Union of India has issued a notification -- the Rules. The rules are in the nature of guidelines, with no provision for effective regulation of screening or taking appropriate action. Rules don't list anything about appropriate action to be taken against those who don't abide by the guidelines. Solicitor General has submitted that steps will be taken for the same and it shall be placed before the court."