SC asks Centre to look into PIL on RBI exchanging Rs 30 crore worth of currency defaced by Kashmiri separatists

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to look into a public interest litigation (PIL) against the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to exchange Rs 30 crores worth of banknotes which were defaced by separatist groups in Kashmir in 2013.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant was hearing the PIL and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to reply within two weeks as "it’s matter of national importance".

The plea was filed by Satish Bhardwaj who called for a CBI investigation against RBI for allowing notes to be exchanged.

Bhardwaj had alleged he had moved RBI and CBI for action in 2013 itself but did not get any response.