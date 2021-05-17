SC asks Army hospital to examine YSR Cong MP tortured in custody

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday has ordered a medical examination of YSR Congress MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju by the Army hospital, Secunderabad, and his hospitalisation as judicial custody after his allegation of custodial torture by the Andhra Pradesh Police. The MP was arrested in a sedition case over his critical remarks.

A vacation Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai passed the order on the petition filed by the MP against the refusal of his bail application by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The High Court had declined interference, saying the MP should first move the sessions court for bail.

Raju was arrested on Friday on charges of sedition and was taken to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guntur district.

The Supreme Court took note of a magistrate's report of injuries on his body and that the MP had undergone a heart surgery last year.

The Bench's order says that the medical examination must be done in the presence of a judicial officer, nominated by the High Court; the medical examination must be videographed; and Raju shall remain in hospital till further orders of the court and the period of hospital admission will be treated as judicial custody.

The MP, who was provided with Y type security, had fallen out with his party leader and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy against whom he launched a series of vitriolic attacks. The Chief Minister ordered registration of cases against him for sedition under the non-bailable offences.