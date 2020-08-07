SC agrees to hear plea seeking restriction on press freedom, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea asking the Centre to regulate broadcast news channels.

According to legal news website Bar and Bench, the apex court issued notice to the Centre and directed to file a reply within four weeks. The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre seeking directions to restrict the activities of "unregulated, uncontrolled" broadcasting channels from "assassinating dignity of individuals" under the guise of press freedom.

The PIL was filed by advocate Reepak Kansal. The PIL states that, "The live debates and reporting on the electronic broadcasting channels cannot be stopped until unless it would be regulated by statutory body."