SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Online registration for 8,000 vacancies open from today, check at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India has released the notification for the recruitment of junior associates (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 was released by the State Bank of India on its official website at sbi.co.in. There are nearly 8,000 vacancies for the position, and candidates are allowed to apply for vacancies in one state only.

The online registration process will start on January 3, 2020. The last date for registration and payment of fees for the same is January 26, 2020, the bank said in a release. The successful applicants will be called for SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam which is tentatively scheduled in February/ March 2020.

All eligible and interested can candidates can submit SBI Clerk 2020 Application on or before the notified last date. General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates will also be required to deposit application fee through Online mode on or before 26 January 2020.

Steps to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: Look for career section

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment of junior associates customer support & sales’

Step 4: Enroll yourself and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents

Step 6: Make fee payment. Fee can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and click on submit

Step 8: Download your SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 application form and keep a printout for future use